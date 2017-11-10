Ex-Arsenal star Podolski targets Flamengo move

The 32-year-old has played around the world and has said he'd like a spell in South America after savouring it during World Cup 2014

Former Arsenal attacker Lukas Podolski has admitted that he would like to one day play his club football in Brazil.

Since leaving the Gunners, the 32-year-old forward has turned out in Italy and Turkey, and he now finds himself in Japan, where he features for Vissel Kobe.

Although he has another two years left to run on his deal there, he is already eyeing up an unusual move in the future.

“When I went to Brazil for the World Cup, I liked it a lot and I don’t know what will happen when I leave Japan,” he admitted to Globo Esporte. “I want to play for longer than after my contract ends here in two years and we’ll see what happens.

“Everyone knows that I like Brazil and Flamengo. I love what the fans give to their team. We’ll see what happens.”

Podolski spent three years at the Emirates from 2012-15, turning out 60 times in the Premier League and netting 19 goals for Arsene Wenger’s side.

The striker also played 130 times for Germany, scoring 49 international goals, and lifted the World Cup in 2014.