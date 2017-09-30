Ex-Barcelona star Oleguer brands Spain a militarised state

Oleguer Presas (Sabadell, 1980) is a blessing for any reporter, regardless of their thinking or beliefs. A Champions League winner with Frank Rijkaard's Barcelona in 2006, he also played for Ajax alongside a young Luis Suarez, he has a degree in economics and is also a published author.

A former defender who was at Barca between 2001 and 2008 before spending three years at Ajax, Oleguer has long been known for his forthright views on Catalunya and while still a player, he published a book entitled 'The Road to Ithaca', as well as several articles that made waves at the time.

After his retirement in 2011, he joined left-wing pro-independence political party CUP (Candidatura d'Unitat Popular) in 2012 and ahead of Sunday's referendum vote for self-governance and separation from Spain (which is not considered legal by the Spanish state), he spoke exclusively to Goal about his vision and that of a significant sector of Catalan society on the eve of 1-O (abbreviation of October 1).

What is happening in Catalunya?

"We find ourselves in a situation in which the majority of a democratically elected parliament has a very clear mandate to carry forward a referendum for self-determination. The Spanish state considers this not to be legal and is skipping fundamental rights and liberties of the Catalan people in order to avoid it."

The Spanish government assure that it won't take place. The Catalan government and CUP say it will. So will the vote go ahead on Sunday?

"I'm convinced we will vote. The militarisation of a referendum is not something we can consider positive, but the Catalan people have shown on infinite occasions that the route they are seeking to resolve the conflict is peaceful and democratic, with the wish to decide what they want to do, without depending on the state for permission."

Do you believe Catalan society is fractured?

"I perceive that there is a wish to fracture it. I believe that in the moment that the referendum was formulated, there was no fracture at all in Catalan society, but obviously in the last few days we have seen situations that nobody likes. To give you an example, an officer from the Policía Nacional was detained in a bar because he threatened the customers with a gun. That is making the situation tenser. There have also been threats and aggression against people hanging posters in the street. That tension appeared in the moment when there was interest in making the situation tenser. We have had many years without incidents of any kind and where the people have expressed their desire to vote and to resolve the conflict peacefully. Aside from that, in terms of the language or in more social terms, I don't think we live in a fractured society as it is said in Madrid. Not at all. We live in a plural society with different visions about life and that is the wealth we have."

Lately, we have heard many different arguments, both for and against the 'procés'. One of those surrounds the possibility of Barcelona and Catalan football leaving the Spanish competitions. Do you think the creation of a Catalan league is possible?

"I don't even contemplate that because I believe it has little relevance. It's an argument that has been shot down on occasions. There are Andorran clubs playing in Spanish competitions in football and basketball. In the end, when there was talk of creating a European Super League, Barcelona were always there. I understand that an elite club like Barca or like Espanyol would maintain their prestige without a problem and that the sport could continue to develop its business and I think that it is in everyone's interest that the Catalan clubs and others can participate in the competitions as they have up until now. If it is something that worries anyone, I would say they can be relaxed because there are interests that are in [our] favour."

