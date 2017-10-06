Ex-Chelsea star Oscar hints at Europe return after snubbing Atletico and Juve

Former Chelsea forward Oscar admits he could have a future in Europe despite having turned down Atletico Madrid and Juventus to head for China.

The Brazilian departed Stamford Bridge in January, with a lucrative £51 million deal taking him to Shanghai SIPG.

Eyebrows were raised at a 26-year-old talent opting to join the Chinese Super League ranks in the supposed peak years of his career.

Oscar, has, however, hinted that he could return to a more competitive stage at some stage in the future.

He told Copa90: “When I made my decision to come here, I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career.

“Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that – I am still young – I can return.

“Whatever decision I make, somebody will talk good or bad about it, you know?”

To reiterate that financial factors were the driving force behind his move to Asia, Oscar has revealed that he snubbed some of Europe’s top sides.

