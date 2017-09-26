Ex-England skipper Flintoff set for Lancashire role

Andrew Flintoff became president of the Professional Cricketers' Association last year and will now form part of Lancashire's board.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff is set to take on a role on the board of Lancashire, who have also announced the appointment of Paul Allott as director of cricket.

Flintoff, who scored 3,845 runs and took 226 wickets in 79 Tests for England and captained the side in series against India, Sri Lanka and Australia, represented Lancashire throughout his county career.

"I am hugely honoured to have been asked to join the board and even more delighted to accept," said the 39-year-old, who is also president of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I have talked to the chairman [David Hodgkiss] about the future and what the club and the new Lancashire Cricket Foundation wish to achieve, and it is a hugely exciting time for the game of cricket in Lancashire, and one that I am proud to be part of and contribute to."

Allott, a veteran of 472 outings for the Red Rose, takes up the role vacated by Ashley Giles when Flintoff's former international team-mate moved to Warwickshire last year.

Lancashire also confirmed the signings of Keaton Jennings and Graham Onions on Tuesday, while Kyle Jarvis will return to Zimbabwe to resume his international career.

The fast bowler retired from Zimbabwe duty in 2013 and set his sights on qualifying to play for England, but has now reversed that decision.