Ex-Free State Stars forward Thokozani Sekotlong hoping for Mamelodi Sundowns deal

The Brazilians could sign the 26-year-old player if he impresses their technical team

Former Free State Stars forward Thokozani Sekotlong is training with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The midfielder-come-striker, who is currently a free agent, surprisingly parted ways with Ea Lla Koto two months ago after his contract with the club expired.

Sekotlong was one of Stars' best performers as they reached the 2017 Telkom KnockOut Cup semi-finals where they lost to eventual champions Cape Town City.

The attacker has since started training with the 2016 Caf Champions League winners Sundowns as he looks to join the club ahead of the 2017/18 PSL season.

Sundowns are currently in the market for a natural left winger and Sekotlong, who is a left-footed player, could earn himself a deal with the Brazilians if he impresses coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Chloorkop-based outfit are currently negotiating with Kaizer Chiefs over the services of left-winger George Lebese, who is eager to leave Amakhosi.

Sekotlong appeared on a video which was posted on Sundowns' official Twitter account on Wednesday: