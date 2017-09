Former Gor Mahia lead striker Dan Sserunkuma has returned to Express FC of Uganda.

The Ugandan club have confirmed the re-signing of the dreadlocked player in their official facebook page. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Dan Sserunkuma,” revealed the statement.

Sserunkuma Dan More

Sserunkuma won two Golden Boot awards while featuring for Gor Mahia. The Ugandan also turned out for Nairobi City Stars and Bandari in the Kenyan Premier League.