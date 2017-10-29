Ex-Harambee Stars goalkeeper joins call for peace in Kenya

Origi has joined Tusker midfielder, Humphrey Mieno, who came out to condemn police brutality witnessed during running battles

Arnold Origi has joined the growing list of players calling for peace in the country in the wake of heightened political situation.

Origi, who holds two passports, Kenyan and Norwegian, took to social media to spread the message of peace in the aftermath of the clashes which were reported in some parts of the country and police brutality meted on citizens during and after the October 26 election.

“No man likes to see his mother crying or suffering. Well, mine is. My Motherland Kenya is,” the Lillestrøm, goalkeeper said on his Facebook account.

“I try acting ignorant, not because I don't care or don't know what's happening, but because it pains me seeing her like this. Dear God, there is nothing I can do or no one I can go to asking for help other than you. Help my Mamaland.”

While calling for justice in a message laced with theological tone, Origi also appealed for tolerance from citizens and protection from above in his native country that was almost brought to its knees following the presidential election where a section of the populace failed to turn up for the ballot.

“The Land that formed me and taught me life lessons that are super valuable to me today. Give my mother Peace, restore her beauty Lord, give her the joy of seeing her children united, despite the language that they speak.

"Give her the joy of seeing each and every one of her children get equal justice. I can't do anything other than humbly pray to you help her. She's come along way.”

