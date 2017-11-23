Ex-Man Utd and Bayern star Schweinsteiger expecting first child with Ana Ivanovic

The World Cup winner has revealed that his family is to welcome a new arrival, with the midfielder currently turning out in MLS with the Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger and former tennis star Ana Ivanovic have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who married in July 2016, took to social media to inform their followers of the happy news.

We are expecting a new family member and are so grateful! @anaivanovic pic.twitter.com/9wzyQkXQKQ — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) November 23, 2017

Schweinsteiger is currently based in America, having linked up with MLS side the Chicago Fire in March.

He was freed to make that move after being deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The 34-year-old was unable to make much of an impact during his time in England, but proved to be a popular figure with supporters at Old Trafford.

He is also held in the highest regard by followers of another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich.

Having emerged out of the academy system at the Bundesliga giants, Schweinsteiger won eight league titles and the Champions League while in his native Bavaria.

A little extension to our family . Couldn’t be more happy !!! @BSchweinsteiger pic.twitter.com/9ZXLWVQrCV — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) November 23, 2017

World Cup success with Germany was also toasted during his time on Bayern’s books, before leaving for Manchester in 2015.

Since taking on a new challenge in America, Schweinsteiger has shown that he can still compete on a grand stage.

He is only tied to a contract with the Fire until the end of the year, but they have expressed a desire to see that agreement extended.

General Manager Nelson Rodriguez said: "We remain optimistic that Basti and we will reach a mutually satisfactory agreement and that he will return.

"I won't put a timeline on it. I think Basti has proven his importance to our club and to our team and that remains a priority to bring him back."

Any decision regarding his future could now be swayed by a new arrival, with it up to Schweinsteiger and his Serbian partner to decide where they wish to bring up a family.