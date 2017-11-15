Ex-Man Utd defender Ferdinand challenged to fight by Man City fan Hatton

The former England international has transitioned into boxing, and an ex-world champion is itching to test his mettle

Former professional boxer and Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton has challenged Rio Ferdinand to a fight.

Ferdinand, a former England and Manchester United defender, announced in September that he has taken up boxing, with the backing of bookmakers Betfair.

The 38-year-old claimed at the time that he is "aiming for a belt" and Hatton, who won 45 fights and suffered just three losses throughout his career, whilst also being a two-weight world champion, is now prepared to test his mettle.

“Rio’s a great lad and a boxing fan," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“He wouldn’t have taken it up if he wasn’t going to give it a go and do it justice.

“I’ll make a comeback and fight him."

Ferdinand won six Premier League titles during his time at United, and won 81 caps for his country.

 

