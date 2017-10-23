Ex-Stoke and West Brom footballer Carl Hoefkens reveals he played alongside two gay Premier League players

Carl Hoefkens has called for the taboo on gay players to be addressed. Getty

Former footballer Carl Hoefkens has revealed he played with three gay players including two in the Premier League.

Hoefkens, who played for Stoke and West Brom in 2005-2009, told De Zondag that the players were open about their sexuality in the dressing room but wanted to keep it a secret from the public.

“I played alongside three gay footballers, including one who was a genuinely big name,” said Hoefkens. “They did not hide who they were in the dressing-room."





“One was at Club Brugge, and the other two were in England,” he revealed. “I won’t name names as I respect their requests. One of them would even arrive at training with his boyfriend.”

“They asked us to keep quiet to the outside world, but don't ask me why.”

There are approximately 4,000 professional footballers in the UK but not one player is openly gay. The last player to come out as gay while playing in Britain is Justin Fashanu who committed suicide aged 37.