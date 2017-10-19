Exclusive: Andrew Balding thrives in Kingsclere heritage and rich promise of Frankel and Leicester City connection

Andrew Balding’s yard is a museum of some of racing’s finest deeds, but a very modern partnership is boosting his profile. Beat The Bank, owned by Leicester City’s owners, could be the first of many fresh elite thoroughbreds to thrive at Park House Stables in Kingsclere, where Balding’s father, Ian, trained the great Mill Reef.

Even more romantically, Beat The Bank, who contests the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot’s Qipco British Champions Day on Saturday, is looked after by Frankel’s former lad, Sandeep Gauravaram, who joined Balding’s team after Lady Cecil, Sir Henry’s widow, stopped training in 2015. Leicester’s owner-chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has caught the British racing bug, and has promised to extend Gauravaram’s Frankel connection after buying four products of arguably the greatest ever racehorse at recent bloodstock sales.

“Sandeep has been here a year now. He asked to do Beat The Bank as soon as he arrived in the yard,” Balding said after we had toured a training centre that speaks and breathes history. “There’s a little bit of symmetry there. Beat The Bank is no Frankel, yet, but he could end up being a top horse. He [Gauravaram] was very pleased to hear that the chairman had bought four Frankels. He [King Power’s owner] promised Sandeep he would buy some Frankels for him to look after.”

Kingsclere is backward-looking only in the sense that statues, photographs and books memorialise the Triple Crown winners trained here by John Porter in the 1800s, as well as Mill Reef’s Derby, Eclipse, King George and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe wins in 1971, when he was champion racehorse.

Victorian red brick vies with more contemporary American barns to set the tone of a beautiful training complex.

Balding, Beat the Bank and Sandeep Gauravaram pose at Kingsclere where Mill Reef, his father's greatest charge, is commemorated Credit: Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph

Balding’s family have established their own dynasty. Andrew’s grandfather, Peter Hastings-Bass, was succeeded by Ian Balding, who trained 2,000 winners here. Andrew’s uncle Toby trained winners of the Grand National, Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle; his great-grandfather Aubrey Hastings sent out four Grand National champions.

The yard’s long royal connection endures. Balding still trains for the Queen, and believes the royals will maintain their stake in racing. He says: “The Queen’s obviously passionate about it, and hugely knowledgeable, and has been a very successful breeder and owner. To do it at that level you need that passion, and maybe in the future somebody from the Royal Family will have that passion.” Kingsclere is an Arcadia where monarchs and presidents go to feed their love of racing.

No wonder Andrew, brother of broadcaster and author Clare, wanted to be a trainer from the age of “seven or eight” and “didn’t give any other career much thought”. The Kingsclere heritage might have crushed him. Instead, 14 years into his reign, this is Balding’s best season, with over £2.5m in prize-money won, and he heads to Ascot this weekend with a potential “superstar” in Beat The Bank.

Beat the Bank wins the Joel Stakes at the Cambridgeshire last month Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire More

Flat racing is dominated by a handful of plutocrat owners, and though Balding trains for the Queen, he needs equine firepower to challenge Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden at the top. The King Power connection might bring the big lift he needs, provided he can avoid the fate of Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare - both sacked by Leicester.

“Happily, we’ve had huge hope in the investment Vichai is making - King Power racing is making - at the sales this year,” Balding says. “Not all the horses are going to come here, but there will be a good number of beautifully bred horses. The big operations like Juddmonte and Sheikh Hamdan [Al Maktoum] haven’t had horses here, so it will be fantastic to get some really good individuals pedigree-wise, which will be a big bonus to the yard.”

Among the yearlings bought by Srivaddhanaprabha was a full sister to Beat The Bank for 500,000 guineas.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City's owner, is investing in the best thoroughbred prospects at auction and putting his faith in Balding Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire More

“He’s a big racing fan and he’s had horses in Singapore,” Balding says. “He’s always wanted to have horses in England. He’s put a lot of thought into it. Jon Rudkin, his director of football at Leicester, has been very involved, and they’ve taken some time and trouble to get everything right. It was great at the sales. He was heavily involved in every purchase, at the end of a phone. We tried to point him in the right direction but ultimately he made the decisions.”

More immediately, Balding is hoping to adorn his best campaign with one of Ascot’s most prestigious prizes. He runs Beat The Bank and the Sussex Stakes winner, Here Comes When, in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes; Donjuan Triumphant in the Sprint, Horseplay in the Fillies and Mares race (“she’s high class”) and one in the Long Distance Cup, Duretto.

Here Comes When is a “mudlark” who needs “almost unraceable conditions” but Beat The Bank could be “special”. Balding says: “This is the acid test.

"If it had been a week ago when he ran in the Joel Stakes [and won easily] I’m sure I would have had no doubt he would win [at Ascot], but we’re another three weeks down the line and he’s gone a bit in his coat, which happens at this time of year. It’s the same for everyone. I certainly wouldn’t write the horse off if he got beat. He will be a top miler next year, I have no doubt.

“It’s a long season. Beat The Bank won his maiden at Dundalk in February, but the manner of his last two wins has been so impressive you’ve got to think he’s a top-class horse.”

Balding’s prospects for 2017 looked bright from the start. “I was quite lucky, I got some good older horses that stayed in training, and some new investment - Beat The Bank being the main one,” he says. “At the beginning of the year I thought we had a better squad of horses than for some time.

“I had a massive advantage taking over a yard [in 2003] with a great history and some good owners. George Strawbridge and Jeff Smith are two of the best owners in racing, and they’ve still got horses with me. When I took over it was quite tough because two of dad’s biggest clients, Robert Hitchins and Paul Mellon, had died. That left quite a void - the best part of 60 horses. With new owners now sending you a better bred horse - a higher value horse - it is a great help. You can’t turn water into wine in any game.”

The contrast between Andrew, who took over the family shop, and Clare, who forged a different life, arouses no jealousy on either side. “I’m lucky because I’m here, in these beautiful surroundings, but there are days when she can get a few days off and leave it all behind. With training racehorses you can’t do that,” Balding says. “But I’ll tell you what I don’t envy about her life - being recognised when you’re having a coffee.

"The only place I’m in danger of being recognised is on a racecourse.” And at Leicester City.

