Exclusive: Brexit could thwart return of safe standing at top of the English game
Brexit could thwart the return of standing at the top of the English game in the current parliament after the sports minister warned the matter was not “a massive issue in my inbox”.
Tracey Crouch told the Sunday Telegraph the Government had “no current plans” to change legislation requiring any club that has spent three or more years in the Premier League or Championship to play in an all-seater stadium.
Even if it became convinced of the merits of doing so amid mounting pressure to approve the introduction of so-called safe-standing areas to the country’s biggest grounds, Britain’s decision to leave the European Union means the status quo is likely to prevail in the current parliament.
Crouch was not even certain of succeeding in changing the law on coaches entering into sexual relationships with those under their care below the age of 18 - her “number-one priority” - branding the upcoming legislative timetable “incredibly tight”.
She added of safe-standing and calls for top clubs to be allowed to install rail seating at their grounds: “You may be surprised to learn that this isn’t a massive issue in my inbox.
“There is a vocal minority that are calling for changes but there has been such a change of atmosphere at football stadia since the all-seater policy was put in place that I think people genuinely have mixed views and football fans have genuinely mixed views about it.”
Crouch said she was examining the effect the introduction of rail seating at Celtic - Scotland is exempt from the current legislation - and would “talk to all the relevant people probably towards the end of this season”.
For a change to legislation introduced in the wake of the Hillsborough Disaster even to be considered, all football stakeholders and the police would have to be on board.
Such an emotive issue would also necessitate a parliamentary debate, even though it would require an amendment to secondary - rather than primary - legislation to enact.
The Government was warned last month by the man in charge of football stadium safety in the UK that it needed to address supporters’ desire to stand during matches “before something goes wrong”.
Ken Scott, the chief inspector of the Sports Grounds Safety Authority, admitted the problem of fans refusing to sit at all-seater grounds was “getting worse” and that introducing rail seating would be “safer”.