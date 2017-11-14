Exclusive: England Women meet with PFA to discuss sacking of Mark Sampson and Eni Aluko fall-out

Members of the England women’s team have met with the Professional Footballers' Association to discuss the sacking of their former manager, Mark Sampson, and the controversy surrounding allegations made by their team-mate Eni Aluko, who was again passed over for selection for the national side.

It is understood the players are considering releasing a joint statement in order to address several concerns they have as a group. The meeting was held in Manchester and was attended by players based in the north of England, with those in the south passing on observations.

A source close to the talks has confirmed to Telegraph Sport that the meeting took place on Monday and that it was to discuss the Aluko affair.

The Chelsea striker was left out of the England squad by interim manager Mo Marley on Tuesday ahead of their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Kazakhstan, despite scoring five goals in seven appearances for her club side.

Sampson was sacked by the Football Association in September in the wake of allegations of bullying, harassment and racism made by Aluko. He was dismissed because of allegations of improper relations with his players when he was a coach at Bristol Academy, before he became England manager.

Mark Sampson was sacked