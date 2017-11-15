Exclusive: Everton fail in move to lure Marco Silva from Watford
Everton have failed in a fresh approach to hire Marco Silva as their new manager.
Telegraph Sport understands that Watford have been offered £10million by their fellow Premier League club to release Silva from his two-year contract at Vicarage Road but have, again, insisted he will not be allowed to leave at any price.
It is understood that Everton are also prepared to pay Silva a salary of £3.5million a season which represents a significant increase of what he is receiving at Watford.
Everton had an initial approach rejected on Monday, when they made the offer of £10million in compensation, and called Watford again on Wednesday morning to try and enter into negotiations. No improved offer was made but Watford have argued it would be pointless, anyway.
Once more Everton were given no encouragement even though they believe the 40-year-old Portuguese would like to enter into talks with them.
Watford are adamant that Silva, who has no release clause in his contract, will not be allowed to leave no matter what is offered and especially at this stage of the season, with just 11 league matches played.
Given the stakes of £100million plus in broadcast revenue alone, per season, for staying in the top-flight Watford reason that they will not jeopardise their status because of Everton’s mistakes.
And if Everton continue to try and enter into talks with Watford then it appears highly likely that there will be a complaint to the Premier League. Watford insist they do not want to lose their head coach and have made their position clear and expect Everton to move on to other targets.
Silva emerged as Everton’s number one target to replace Ronald Koeman who was sacked after their disappointing start to the season following a summer of heavy spending orchestrated by their majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.
After being rejected by Watford, however, Everton did plan an approach for Sam Allardyce but he has now formally withdrawn from the race to succeed Koeman.
Allardyce was under consideration along with Burnley’s Sean Dyche and the current caretaker David Unsworth who now appears set to take charge of Saturday’s vital league match away to fellow relegation strugglers, Crystal Palace.
Allardyce, of course, quit Palace at the end of last season and told Talksport that he was no longer interested in the Everton job.
“It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately,” he said. “For me such a long time without a decision, I had to make a decision myself. The decision was it was probably better it wasn’t me, and I’d move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it didn’t feel right.”