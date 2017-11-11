Exclusive: Footballers to create a 'brain bank' to deliver evidence into link between sport and dementia

Alan Shearer being tested for decreased brain function - WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture

Families of former British footballers have agreed to create a ‘bank’ of donated brains to deliver new and potentially conclusive medical evidence into the link between football and dementia.

The National Football League only acknowledged how American football has caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after the disease was repeatedly diagnosed following hundreds of autopsies by the Boston University ‘Brain Bank’ and a comparable body of research could now take place in the United Kingdom.

The distinct tau proteins that are the hallmark of CTE – a devastating strain of dementia that is caused by repeated blows to the head – can only be identified in post-mortem and football’s first case was discovered by the Scottish neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart in the former England striker Jeff Astle.

Parts of Astle’s brain will be shown on Sunday night on the BBC documentary, Alan Shearer, Dementia, Football and Me- and Telegraph Sport can reveal that a group of families have also now offered to release the brains of other former footballers when they die.

They include Ernie Moss, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, who has been suffering with suspected CTE since his late fifties and can now no longer speak or complete routine tasks.

“As a family we would like to donate his brain because it is only going to help others,” said Nikki Trueman, Moss’s daughter. “It’s a heart-breaking, horrendous and harrowing thing to have to do but I do think that’s what we’ll find. All of us – my mum, my sister and me – had decided separately that it is something that needs to be done.”

Ernie Moss, Chesterfield’s all-time record goalscorer, can no longer speak Credit: Jon Super More