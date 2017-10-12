Exclusive: Mike Brown fit again after ankle injury as he declares he is 'more determined than ever'

England and Harlequins have been given a boost with news that full-back, Mike Brown, is fit and ready to go straight back into Champions Cup action against La Rochelle at the Stoop on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has hampered him over the last month.

In a further encouraging sign Brown, a virtual ever-present for Eddie Jones since the Australian took over almost two years ago, declares that he is ‘more determined than ever,’ to perform for club and country.

There had been doubt initially over the severity of the ankle problem, one that had appeared to mend only to be re-aggravated in the game against Leicester last month, causing some fears that Brown might on the sidelines for longer than he has been. Those concerns were allayed once he had a scan.

“I couldn’t do any longer without action so once I had a scan then I had a plan and could get on with rehab,” said the 32-year old whose first child, Jax, was born during his lay-off.

“You do worry a bit when you get an injury particularly when you get to my age and realise that you don’t want to miss anything. I certainly never want to give anyone an opportunity to get my shirt. That is what has always driven me. I don’t know if I could ever be hungrier to perform as hard work and attitude have always been my way of doing things. But the birth of Jax has made me more determined than ever to deliver. There is an extra person now that I want to impress, that I want to make proud of me.”

Mike Brown suffered the injury against Leicester Tigers last month Credit: Getty Images