Exclusive: OKS on an existing scar and what China 2018 represents for the players





A painful lesson it was on August 29 2017 when Malaysia fell at the last stage of the 2017 SEA Games at Shah Alam Stadium. The expectant home crowd was envisaging celebrating the Independence Day on the 31st with the joy of winning gold at the football event. Alas, it was not to be.

In a match of small margins, Malaysia were to be cruelly undone when Haziq Nadzli somehow managed to punch the ball into his own net, from a Thailand corner kick routine. Tried as Malaysia did, they just couldn't find their way through a resolute Thai defence and thus ended a hugely successful tournament on a relative sour note.

Three months on from the fateful night in August, it's a pain that is still keenly felt by the Malaysia Under-23 national team head coach, Datuk Ong Kim Swee. Pictures of him in a dejected mood after the final whistle had been plastered all over the internet.

For Ong himself, the final defeat also serves another purpose - as a big motivation factor to do better in the AFC U23 Championship that kicks off in China in January 2018.

"Of course it's very painful because the boys have done a very good job until the final hurdle," Ong told Goal. "What I can say is, it shows that we still have work to be done and we cannot take this achievement as something that is very good. With that loss, I believe that we learned our lesson.

"Unfortunately that we lose with that type of goal, one that comes maybe every 20 to 30 years once. But everybody played a part, where we managed to create a few opportunities. Even before Haziq conceded, he made a few good saves. So we cannot blame individuals.

"Overall I'm satisfied but to lose in the final in front of our own crowd, my family - it hurts. I've won once and had I won another one, it would have been a very good achievement for me. I hope that with the lessons learned there, we can become much better especially coming up to the U23 tournament in China."