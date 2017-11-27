Exclusive Part II: OKS fancies reaching knockout stage at China 2018, prefers Hodak's team at Asian Games





It's less than six weeks to go before Malaysia Under-23 team kicks off their 2018 AFC U23 Championship campaign against Iraq on January 10. The match scheduled to be played at Changshu Sports Centre will be the first time that Malaysia will participating in the tournament.

Continuing on from the Part I of our exclusive interview with Ong, the 47-year-old head caoch is keeping his fingers crossed that Malaysia will not end their journey in the group stage. On paper, Malaysia are the lowest ranked team in Group C where Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will be providing the tests to the Young Tigers.

"Look at the groups. Every group including ours are tough. But with proper planning and luck on our side, I believe we can get through the group stage," Ong told Goal. "I believe also that Iraq will be the favourites. But among Jordan, Saudi Arabia and us - these three have a chance to qualify for quarterfinals.

"What we need to do now is not only for the players to be very focussed in what we want to do but I also have to analyse a lot on the opponent. I hope that with the time that we have in this one and a half month, it will be enough for me to implement what I want with the team."

Iraq, 2016 AFC U23 Championship More