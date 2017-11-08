Exclusive: Why Eric Dier must be England captain - by the man whose book is helping Gareth Southgate choose

Eddie Jones, the England rugby coach, has already admitted that The Captain Class was one of his favourite summer reads and now Gareth Southgate has revealed that it will influence arguably his most important decision as England manager.

It could also mean that the expected coronation of Harry Kane is far from certain and that Eric Dier will instead be chosen as Southgate’s on-field proxy.

Southgate is expected to name his team on Thursday to play Germany at Wembley, and will appear at a press conference alongside his skipper for Friday's match - expected to be Gary Cahill.

He has said he will name his captain on a game by game basis until making a long term decision.

The book was written by Sam Walker, the former sports editor of the Wall Street Journal and now a consultant to some of the biggest US sports franchises, who spent 11 years examining the finest teams in sports history. He wanted to find the key component in greatness and, having expected to reveal truths about player talent, coaching, tactics or simply money, he instead uncovered something more intangible: Captaincy.

From Wayne Shelford with the All Blacks to Bill Russell at the Boston Celtics and the great Brazilian football team of Hilderaldo Bellini to more recent examples of Carles Puyol at Barcelona or Philipp Lahm with Bayern Munich, what he found – time and time again – was how great eras were book-ended by towering captains.

Southgate has read the book and acknowledged to the publishers that it had “certainly provoked more considerations in my thinking” for what he described as “a big decision”.

Potentially instructive was how Southgate, who is clearly very open to outside ideas and original thinking, concurred with the book’s additional central finding; that the necessary character traits of the best captains were sometimes unexpected. “I agree with the point about the qualities required to be an outstanding captain not necessarily being the most obvious traits that people look for,” he wrote.

Having studied hundreds of sports teams through history, Walker’s view is that Southgate’s captaincy decision will be the “first and most important step” in creating a culture that sustains enduring success. And he is also convinced that the right decision is not Kane but Dier, in whom he sees huge potential similarities with two World Cup-winning captains in Germany’s Lahm and France’s Didier Deschamps.

Many are expecting Southgate to choose Kane as his captain Credit: Reuters More

“I think one of the problems with England is that there have been two standards models of captain,” explains Walker. “The John Terry, Roy Keane tough guy and the absolute star player who is expected to produce with the game on the line. That’s the David Beckham or Wayne Rooney model that you now see with Harry Kane.”

Walker, though, cites multiple examples of ‘star players’ – “Messi, Pele, Jordan” – who most thrived without the captaincy burden. “Kane, to me, is a great example of a team-orientated superstar,” he says. “Like Messi, that’s an absolutely essential part of a great team. But he needs to worry about his performance and having the energy to do what he does to carry the team through difficult moments.”

The captain, says Walker, is leading the players “every hour, every day…taking responsibility for every problem that comes along” by doing all the “thankless tasks” within the group. He has identified a series of qualities in each and every captain of the 16 teams he selects as the best in sports history.

Walker says Dier is perfect for the role Credit: AFP More

They are relentless in their effort regardless of the match or situation; there is a “functional leadership” in making any sacrifice and playing in any position to best help the team; they can reach and be approached by every team-mate with their communication (and this is not done through tub-thumping speeches); there is an unpretentious humility that is averse to individual praise; they have emotional control in never letting their necessary passion do anything to harm the team and they have an independence in being willing to push back and challenge the coach or manager, even if their wider relationship is one of strong partnership.

“There is this big focus now in England on Harry Kane but I think there’s a perfect captain in that team,” says Walker. “It’s Eric Dier. The more I look at his profile, the more I see it. He is totally selfless; will shift from midfield, centre-back and right-back at a moment’s notice. You can see his communication style is there when you see him on the pitch with Dele Alli or Harry Kane. He is not a screamer or speechmaker but I think he can approach everyone.

"It was also really interesting to see how he handled his confrontations with Diego Costa. He stands right up for the team and himself but he’s not looking for a row and there was emotional control. You could even sense some respect coming back his way from Costa and you don’t see that often. Dier has expressed interest in the job, but with maximum modesty and for the right reasons. You don’t want it for the prestige but because it is a job that is incredibly important.”