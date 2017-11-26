Exeter Chiefs edge out Saracens to extend their Aviva Premiership lead after Moray Low's winning try

Replacement prop Moray Low scored the winning try as Exeter extended their lead over Saracens at the top of the Aviva Premiership with an impressive 20-18 win at Allianz Park.

It ends a run of 19 successive league victories at Saracens' north London home, as the hosts suffered a fourth straight defeat in all competitions for the first time since 2010.

The hosts began in impressive fashion with first-half tries from Alex Goode and Schalk Brits giving them a 15-6 advantage at the end of the first 40 minutes.

An Ian Whitten try brought Exeter back into the contest, a repeat of last year's dramatic league semi-final, after the break before Low made his game-changing contribution after 73 minutes.

The Chiefs' only previous win at this venue was 24-20, in May 2015.

Hosts Saracens were smarting after their surprise defeat to Gloucester last weekend and were quick to stamp their authority on the match, despite Gareth Steenson's successful early penalty for the visitors.

Nathan Earle collected a box kick and appeared to have little room, but a superb exchange of off-loads with Goode saw the full-back charge clear eight minutes in for the opening try.

Exeter managed a brief foray forward in reply, with Thomas Waldrom leading the charge, but it was not long before things got worse for Rob Baxter's reigning champions.

Alex Goode touches down for Saracens (Getty) More