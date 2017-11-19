Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins: live score updates

3:48PM

And it's Harlequins who lead at the break, deservedly so you have to say as Smith knocks over his first penalty. The visitors even with all their injuries have really taken the fight to Exeter in that first half, with Horwill and Chisholm both standing out.

Lineout issues hindering Exeter, which may lead to Cowan-Dickie coming off the bench sooner rather than later.

Second half on the way.

3:46PM

Another penalty for Quins, this time for offside as Smith tries a speculative chip kick using the advantage that fails to come off. Back we come and the fly-half will chip this over for the lead and three points.

3:44PM

Horwill can't believe it but the footage is inconclusive, so Quins have a five-metre scrum. After the last shove by Lambert on Low this could lead to points anyway.

3:43PM

Harlequins TMO review

Knocked on by Yeandle under the high ball, one more chance maybe for Quins?

Horwill, who has been outstanding in this half, looks to be over on the left-hand side! TMO taking a look to see if he made the line.

3:40PM

37 mins - Exeter 14-14 Harlequins

Stoppage in play as Luamanu gets some treatment. Quins with a scrum in their own half and that's an excellent shove, winning the penalty as Low pops up under pressure from Lambert. Smith to find touch.

3:36PM

TRY VISSER! CONVERSION SMITH! Exeter 14-14 Harlequins

Lineout stolen by the Chiefs who clear through White. But oh dear! Steenson!

The fly-half lets a kick bounce, Smith chasing through brushes him off to regather and then offloads to put Visser over for the score. Quins not lying down in this one.

3:34PM

32 mins - Exeter 14-7 Harlequins

Quins on the attack until Visser is bundled into touch. But again Exeter overthrow! Lineout proving a real issue and giving Quins valuable territory.

All a bit chaotic as Steenson for some reason kicks away an advantage, but Quins can't make the attack work initially. They do have a lineout though, setting up the maul. Collapsed, penalty, Quins go back to the corner.

3:30PM

28 mins - Exeter 14-7 Harlequins

Chiefs not doing a lot wrong but that lineout sails over the top, with Quins gratefully clearing through Kitto. Devoto the knocks on after the lineout, handing the visitors a scrum.

3:29PM

26 mins - Exeter 14-7 Harlequins

Chiefs starting to purr. Sloan the latest Quin down and he makes way to be replaced by Walker, as Steenson thumps a penalty into the corner.

3:25PM

TRY WOODBURN! CONVERSION STEENSON! Exeter 14-7 Harlequins

Phenomenal finish from Woodburn. Loop move off the scrum by Turner in the backs creates the overlap, Dollman fixing the defence before Woodburn shows great power to take the tackle and roll his way to the try line in the left corner. Top effort. Exeter back ahead.

3:22PM

21 mins - Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

Lots of power, but wide to the right by Smith. Scores stay tied.

3:21PM

20 mins - Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

Excellent tackle and turnover from Horwill, winning Harlequins a kickable penalty. Long way out on the angle but Smith will take the shot.

3:19PM

18 mins - Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

Exeter attack falls apart, handing Quins a scrum, with Smith clearing long. Exeter trying to build from inside their own half, Devoto over the 10-metre line.

Good line speed in defence from Quins as possession changes hands, Woodburn grafting at the breakdown unusually for a winger. Turner kicks long, Exeter pinning Quins back now.

Chisholm bursting through! ��



What a response from Harlequins...#AvivaPrempic.twitter.com/G7r6vE05Rs



— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) 19 November 2017

3:15PM

15 mins - Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

All a bit lateral from Quins who eventually cough up possession. Exeter turn it over and kick deep, before Whitten puts a dancing Smith into touch in his own 22.

3:14PM

13 mins - Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

Scrappy lineout from Harlequins but Kitto does well - the scrum-half only joined the club on Tuesday. Quins starting to build before Smith drills it superbly into the corner over Turner's head. Excellent.

Here's that Exeter opening try.

�� Dollman's feet

�� Turner's finishing



Lightning strike from Exeter Chiefs ��#AvivaPrempic.twitter.com/e9S7cKupXi





— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) 19 November 2017

3:12PM

CONVERSION SMITH! Exeter 7-7 Harlequins

Extra two from the young fly-half and we're level. Quins noticeably trying to get Luamanu, their big back-row, carrying towards Steenson.

3:11PM

TRY CHISHOLM! Exeter 7-5 Harlequins

Where did that come from?! Big hole for the talented back-row Chisholm as he skips past a number of Chiefs tacklers - half claiming an obstruction - with Low's miss proving decisive. Quins back in it.

3:10PM

9 mins - Exeter 7-0 Harlequins

Scrum for the Chiefs in midfield holds firm. Spread left by Exeter but it's a penalty on Woodburn, allowing Smith and Quins to clear.

3:07PM

CONVERSION STEENSON! Exeter 7-0 Harlequins

There's the extras. Exeter so clinical and already up by seven inside six minutes.

3:05PM

TRY TURNER! Exeter 5-0 Harlequins

Penalty to the visitors who kick to touch inside Exeter's half. Luamanu does well under pressure as Quins try to build something, Exeter's rush pushing them back before Lang grubbers.

Easily gathered by Woodburn before Dollman skips through... one pass to Turner and Exeter are in! One lapse from Quins, Luamanu's rush forcing Dollman to step in, and that's all Exeter need.

05 Try Chiefs! Lachie Turner scores after an excellent break by @philldollman



5-0#EXEvHARpic.twitter.com/PVi4mFfk6q



— Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) 19 November 2017

3:02PM

2 mins - Exeter 0-0 Harlequins

The Chiefs are not hanging around. Woodburn involved again as Exeter cut left and then right, Visser unable to bundle the Exeter into touch before Hill knocks on. Quins scrum.

3:01PM

We're underway

Deep kick-off from Smith as both sides trade early kicks. Woodburn, who turned 26 yesterday, carries up before Exeter go wide to Turner. Tackled around halfway.

2:59PM

Kick-off approaching

Teams about to take to the field. Injuries make this look a tough outing for Harlequins but stranger things have happened this season.

Jack Clifford by the way pulled out in the warm-up, adding to Quins' list of casualties.

Exeter meanwhile looking for a sixth win of the Premiership season.

2:50PM

Elsewhere in the Premiership

Two others games in the league today, with Leicester hosting Sale Sharks as Marland Yarde makes his debut for Sale. London Irish meanwhile are at home to Bath and will be desperate for a win, after Worcester moved off the bottom yesterday.

2:48PM

Quins' half-backs

Fairly raw pairing for the visitors, with Kitto only arriving at The Stoop recently and Marcus Smith of course still being just 18 years old.

Interestingly, this is Smith's first outing with Danny Care and Jamie Roberts alongside him.

2:32PM

Afternoon!

Hello one and all, Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs in action this afternoon at home to Harlequins at Sandy Park.

Ollie Devoto and Luke Cowan-Dickie were welcome returnees recently for Exeter after long injury lay-offs and Sunday's match could see the Chiefs return to the top of the table with a win, following Saracens' loss to Gloucester on Friday night.

Moray Low is another to benefit from decent showings in the past fortnight, packing down for his Premiership start of the season alongside skipper Jack Yeandle and fellow prop Ben Moon.

Less than an hour until kick-off here at Sandy Park, let's go boys! #EXEvHARpic.twitter.com/oZit3MHsO5 — Harlequins �� (@Harlequins) 19 November 2017

As for Harlequins, there are nine changes to their starting XV that defeated Worcester Warriors in Round 2 of the Anglo-Welsh Cup last weekend.

Ross Chisholm and Marcus Smith start at full-back and fly-half respectively while Joe Marchant returns to partner James Lang in the midfield. Jono Kitto – who signed this week – starts at scrum-half with Ian Prior also looking for his first appearance among the replacements.

Dave Ward returns from suspension and is named alongside Mark Lambert and Will Collier in the front row. Captain James Horwill partners Charlie Matthews in the second row with Jack Clifford returning from injury. In the back row, Clifford joins James Chisholm and Mat Luamanu, who will make his 50th appearance for the club.

Exeter: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Lachie Turner, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Nic White; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Moray Low, 4 Mitch Lees, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Don Armand, 7 Julian Salvi, 8 Thomas Waldrom

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Greg Holmes, 19 Toby Salmon, 20 Sam Skinner, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Joe Simmonds, 23 Sam Hill



Harlequins: 15 Ross Chisholm, 14 Alofa Alofa, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 James Lang, 11 Tim Visser, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jono Kitto; 1 Mark Lambert, 2 Dave Ward, 3 Will Collier, 4 Charlie Matthews, 5 James Horwill (c), 6 James Chisholm, 7 Jack Clifford, 8 Mat Luamanu

Replacements: 16 Charlie Piper, 17 Lewis Boyce, 18 Phil Swainston, 19 George Merrick, 20 Ben Glynn, 21 Ian Prior, 22 Harry Sloan, 23 Charlie Walker

