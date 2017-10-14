Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors: Champions Cup - live score updates

Rob Baxter and his side are targeting a strong European campaign - Getty Images Europe

Latest score: Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors

8:00PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 14 minutes

Exeter go to the corner again. That's Sam Simmonds receiving treatment. Hopefully he's OK...he is.

8:00PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 12 minutes

Immediate response from Exeter. Glasgow spill the restart, Chiefs win the scrum penalty and go to the corner. Jack Yeandle hits Don Armand with an excellent throw...and the hosts have another penalty.

7:59PM

Play it cool

There wasn't much of a celebration from Seymour out on the pitch, either.

7:58PM

Try, Tommy Seymour! Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 10 minutes

Slick. Glasgow Warriors win a penalty advantage from the maul and Russell hoists a cross-kick that his fellow British and Irish Lion collects above Phil Dollman.

Russell then converts. He's ticking.

7:56PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-3 Glasgow Warriors, 9 minutes

Despite that injury, Glasgow keep coming from a midfield scrum and win a penalty when Henry Slade is adjudged to have knocked on deliberately. They go to the corner...

7:54PM

Worry for Warriors

This looks like a blow for Glasgow. Fraser Brown started limping out of nowhere and the medics are out.