Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors: Champions Cup - live score updates

Charlie Morgan
Rob Baxter and his side are targeting a strong European campaign - Getty Images Europe

  • Latest score: Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors

8:00PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 14 minutes 

Exeter go to the corner again. That's Sam Simmonds receiving treatment. Hopefully he's OK...he is. 

8:00PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 12 minutes

Immediate response from Exeter. Glasgow spill the restart, Chiefs win the scrum penalty and go to the corner. Jack Yeandle hits Don Armand with an excellent throw...and the hosts have another penalty.

7:59PM

Play it cool

There wasn't much of a celebration from Seymour out on the pitch, either.

7:58PM

Try, Tommy Seymour! Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 10 minutes

Slick. Glasgow Warriors win a penalty advantage from the maul and Russell hoists a cross-kick that his fellow British and Irish Lion collects above Phil Dollman.

Russell then converts. He's ticking.

7:56PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-3 Glasgow Warriors, 9 minutes

Despite that injury, Glasgow keep coming from a midfield scrum and win a penalty when Henry Slade is adjudged to have knocked on deliberately. They go to the corner...

7:54PM

Worry for Warriors

This looks like a blow for Glasgow. Fraser Brown started limping out of nowhere and the medics are out.

Credit: BT Sport

 Warriors are making an early replacement. Here comes George Turner, who is on loan from Edinburgh.

Credit: BT Sport

 

7:52PM

Penalty, Finn Russell! Exeter Chiefs 0-3 Glasgow Warriors, 6 minutes

Fine strike.

7:51PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 5 minutes

So much for Exeter targeting Glasgow's scrum. Jamie Bhatti spears through the Chiefs to win a penalty. Finn Russell will look to open the scoring.

7:49PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 3 minutes

It's settled down slightly. Glasgow have a free-kick from a lineout just beyond the Exeter 10-metre line. They call a scrum.

7:47PM

Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 1 minute

Breathless from the start. Exeter Chiefs concede a free-kick from the scrum, Russell tries to greubber through but Chiefs block and regather through Gareth Steenson. Then Exeter knock on. Glasgow scrum.

7:46PM

Kick-off

We're underway, and there's an early error from Finn Russell. He hits the kick-off out on the full. 

7:45PM

Man in the middle

Alexandre Ruiz is officiating tonight. He is not shy of a card...

7:44PM

Players out

Exeter are in hot pink tonight. Here come the players. Jack Yeandle is skippering Chiefs with Ryan Wilson leading Glasgow Warriors.

Credit: BT Sport

7:42PM

Five minutes to go

Kick-off has crept up on me, here. Before this game gets going, though, read Dave Rennie's own take on this game.

7:39PM

Coaches quotes

Rob Baxter first. He says the weather looks amazing and the intensity is going to be as high as Exeter can take it.

Credit: BT Sport

Dave Rennie reckons this will be the hardest test of his team so far this season. Exeter's ability to attack for over 20 phases is sure to test them.

Credit: BT Sport

7:37PM

Sucession plan

Gregor Townsend, the former Glasgow Warriors boss who has moved into the Scotland hotseat, is a guest pundit on BT Sport.

He has been speaking about how Dave Rennie is one of the best coaches in the world.

Credit: BT Sport

7:35PM

Time to kick on

Mick Cleary has written about Exeter's desire to push on in Europe this season. The domestic champions are in determined mood.

Crucially, they are going to try to stay true to themselves.

Credit: Getty Images

7:28PM

Team checks

Both sides are packed with exciting talent and like to keep the ball in hand. here is Exeter's line-up:

 And this is what Glasgow are working with:

7:26PM

Analysis

This piece takes a closer look at Finn Russell's influence for Glasgow Warriors.

The fly-half is an outstanding playmaker...but these tackle statistics will not have gone unnoticed by Exeter.

Most missed tackles

7:20PM

Welcome

One last game in today's packed Champions Cup schedule, then. And it should be an absolute cracker. 

Sandy Park is the venue. Exeter Chiefs, Premiership champions, are the hosts. Glasgow Warriors, Dave Rennie's Pro 14 front-runners, are the visitors. This should be excellent.

Credit: PA
By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes