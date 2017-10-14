Exeter Chiefs vs Glasgow Warriors: Champions Cup - live score updates
- Latest score: Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors
Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 14 minutes
Exeter go to the corner again. That's Sam Simmonds receiving treatment. Hopefully he's OK...he is.
Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 12 minutes
Immediate response from Exeter. Glasgow spill the restart, Chiefs win the scrum penalty and go to the corner. Jack Yeandle hits Don Armand with an excellent throw...and the hosts have another penalty.
Play it cool
There wasn't much of a celebration from Seymour out on the pitch, either.
TRRRRRRYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j1v2yQv17g— Glasgow Warriors �� (@GlasgowWarriors) October 14, 2017
Try, Tommy Seymour! Exeter Chiefs 0-10 Glasgow Warriors, 10 minutes
Slick. Glasgow Warriors win a penalty advantage from the maul and Russell hoists a cross-kick that his fellow British and Irish Lion collects above Phil Dollman.
Russell then converts. He's ticking.
Exeter Chiefs 0-3 Glasgow Warriors, 9 minutes
Despite that injury, Glasgow keep coming from a midfield scrum and win a penalty when Henry Slade is adjudged to have knocked on deliberately. They go to the corner...
Worry for Warriors
This looks like a blow for Glasgow. Fraser Brown started limping out of nowhere and the medics are out.
Warriors are making an early replacement. Here comes George Turner, who is on loan from Edinburgh.
Penalty, Finn Russell! Exeter Chiefs 0-3 Glasgow Warriors, 6 minutes
Fine strike.
Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 5 minutes
So much for Exeter targeting Glasgow's scrum. Jamie Bhatti spears through the Chiefs to win a penalty. Finn Russell will look to open the scoring.
Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 3 minutes
It's settled down slightly. Glasgow have a free-kick from a lineout just beyond the Exeter 10-metre line. They call a scrum.
Exeter Chiefs 0-0 Glasgow Warriors, 1 minute
Breathless from the start. Exeter Chiefs concede a free-kick from the scrum, Russell tries to greubber through but Chiefs block and regather through Gareth Steenson. Then Exeter knock on. Glasgow scrum.
Kick-off
We're underway, and there's an early error from Finn Russell. He hits the kick-off out on the full.
Man in the middle
Alexandre Ruiz is officiating tonight. He is not shy of a card...
Players out
Exeter are in hot pink tonight. Here come the players. Jack Yeandle is skippering Chiefs with Ryan Wilson leading Glasgow Warriors.
Five minutes to go
Kick-off has crept up on me, here. Before this game gets going, though, read Dave Rennie's own take on this game.
Coaches quotes
Rob Baxter first. He says the weather looks amazing and the intensity is going to be as high as Exeter can take it.
Dave Rennie reckons this will be the hardest test of his team so far this season. Exeter's ability to attack for over 20 phases is sure to test them.
Sucession plan
Gregor Townsend, the former Glasgow Warriors boss who has moved into the Scotland hotseat, is a guest pundit on BT Sport.
He has been speaking about how Dave Rennie is one of the best coaches in the world.
Time to kick on
Mick Cleary has written about Exeter's desire to push on in Europe this season. The domestic champions are in determined mood.
Crucially, they are going to try to stay true to themselves.
Team checks
Both sides are packed with exciting talent and like to keep the ball in hand. here is Exeter's line-up:
Exeter Chiefs Team and replacements pic.twitter.com/J5lbuU6Al4— Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) October 14, 2017
And this is what Glasgow are working with:
Here is your Warriors team to play @ExeterChiefs tomorrow - live on @btsport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm) pic.twitter.com/LBlscOBfIJ— Glasgow Warriors �� (@GlasgowWarriors) October 13, 2017
Analysis
This piece takes a closer look at Finn Russell's influence for Glasgow Warriors.
The fly-half is an outstanding playmaker...but these tackle statistics will not have gone unnoticed by Exeter.
Welcome
One last game in today's packed Champions Cup schedule, then. And it should be an absolute cracker.
Sandy Park is the venue. Exeter Chiefs, Premiership champions, are the hosts. Glasgow Warriors, Dave Rennie's Pro 14 front-runners, are the visitors. This should be excellent.