Exeter vow to show true colours and now have the belief to be themselves in Europe

Henry Slade vows Exeter will have the confidence to be themselves in Europe this year and have a big enough squad to cope - Getty Images Europe

Four years ago Exetercentre Henry Slade woke up one Saturday morning and realised just what lay ahead of him. Toulon were in town. He would be up against Jonny Wilkinson. It was the Heineken Cup. And it dawned on Slade that this was the big time.

Toulon went on that season to retain their European title with a dominant 23-6 win over Saracens at the Millennium Stadium. Twelve months later, Toulon became the first side in history to claim three-in-a-row, an achievement that confirmed their status on the global rugby map, from anonymous outpost of a decade earlier to one of the finest on the planet.

Exeter and Slade are on that continuum somewhere, one-time country cousins to Premiership champions, a study in good habits and togetherness, and looking to take the next step. They have achieved significant things but now comes another test, to reach out beyond domestic boundaries and to be something in Europe. This is Exeter’s fourth season among Europe’s elite. They have progressed only once to the knockout stages and, tellingly, won only one first-round match. Saturday night against Glasgow Warriors will be a revealing moment. Can the Chiefs in Europe be the Chiefs of the Premiership: hard-nosed, obdurate and potent? Too often in the past, Exeter have made the faux pas that afflicts so many when in exalted company, that of not being themselves.

“That’s exactly it,” says Slade. “We have performed well in the Premiership by doing what we do best. There is no need to change that for Europe. Of course the intensity and all that are a notch up. We’ve been up-and-down in past years. And we realise that this is the challenge. We’ve focused on the Premiership but we have a good enough and big enough squad to compete on both fronts. It’s where we want to be. I grew up watching the likes of Munster in the Heineken Cup, then Toulon. It puts you on the map. We’re all looking forward to getting stuck into Europe.”