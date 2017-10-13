Exeter vow to show true colours and now have the belief to be themselves in Europe
Four years ago Exetercentre Henry Slade woke up one Saturday morning and realised just what lay ahead of him. Toulon were in town. He would be up against Jonny Wilkinson. It was the Heineken Cup. And it dawned on Slade that this was the big time.
Toulon went on that season to retain their European title with a dominant 23-6 win over Saracens at the Millennium Stadium. Twelve months later, Toulon became the first side in history to claim three-in-a-row, an achievement that confirmed their status on the global rugby map, from anonymous outpost of a decade earlier to one of the finest on the planet.
Exeter and Slade are on that continuum somewhere, one-time country cousins to Premiership champions, a study in good habits and togetherness, and looking to take the next step. They have achieved significant things but now comes another test, to reach out beyond domestic boundaries and to be something in Europe. This is Exeter’s fourth season among Europe’s elite. They have progressed only once to the knockout stages and, tellingly, won only one first-round match. Saturday night against Glasgow Warriors will be a revealing moment. Can the Chiefs in Europe be the Chiefs of the Premiership: hard-nosed, obdurate and potent? Too often in the past, Exeter have made the faux pas that afflicts so many when in exalted company, that of not being themselves.
“That’s exactly it,” says Slade. “We have performed well in the Premiership by doing what we do best. There is no need to change that for Europe. Of course the intensity and all that are a notch up. We’ve been up-and-down in past years. And we realise that this is the challenge. We’ve focused on the Premiership but we have a good enough and big enough squad to compete on both fronts. It’s where we want to be. I grew up watching the likes of Munster in the Heineken Cup, then Toulon. It puts you on the map. We’re all looking forward to getting stuck into Europe.”
In some ways, the Chiefs are a victim of their own rapid rise to success. As English champions, there is increased scrutiny as well as expectations even though they have finished in the top four of the Premiership only on two occasions – the last two seasons. They are newcomers to the Big Boys’ club albeit they have no intention of using that relative lack of experience as any sort of excuse for underachievement.
“We’re more than ready to commit to Europe,” said Exeter chairman, Tony Rowe. “There is no pressure or rush but, yes, we do want to show our colours. You’ve got to have ambition and we do. ”
In keeping with the tone of Exeter themselves, Pool 3 is something of an under-the-radar group. Leinster have proven European pedigree as three-time champions although that lustre has not shone so brightly of late. Yet along with Chiefs, Pro 14 unbeaten leaders, Glasgow, and Montpellier, they all have bona fide credentials. Their squads have depth as well as class even if Exeter will be without one of their principal assets in wing Jack Nowell for these opening rounds.
There is a different air around Sandy Park these days. There is nothing smug or presumptuous about their demeanour but there is a sense that they are comfortable in their own skins, no longer the battling underdog out to snap and snarl at more celebrated opposition but a champion side with a clear outlook and belief in their style of play. The Chiefs have never relied on a cast of galácticos as Toulon did - and do - but have a well-established roster of reliable performers in the likes of fly-half Gareth Steenson and flanker Don Armand through to the new whizz kid of the back-row, No8 Sam Simmonds.
Above all, Exeter have the right attitude. Gone is the wide-eyed demeanour of the naïfs they were in the past. When they got through to their first Premiership final in 2016 they seemed content merely to be there at Twickenham as Saracens swamped them in the first half to run out 28-20 winners. They know now what it takes, and are intent on showing that against Glasgow and beyond.
“My biggest fear is that we would have any fear,” says head coach, Ali Hepher, who was in the Northampton side that won the Heineken Cup by beating Munster 9-8 at Twickenham in 2000. “You have to attack big games not be daunted by them or do something different or go into your shell. You have got to put it out there. The boys are comfortable with that notion. Saturday is going to be a big moment for us.”
Glasgow are the form side of the competition with a perfect 6-0 record from their Pro14 games, victories that include an impressive win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last weekend. The Warriors are eight points clear of second-placed Munster and present a formidable challenge to Exeter.
“We’re fully aware of how tough it will be,” said director of rugby, Rob Baxter. “And we’re fully aware that we have never started this competition well. That is our simple goal – to perform in the opening rounds so that Europe doesn’t become a secondary consideration for us before the end of October. That is the next step for this group.
"Of course we’d love to do well in Europe. I have great memories of terrific matches in Europe right from the outset, of Pontypridd going to Brive when it all kicked off or that Wasps-Munster semi-final [at] Lansdowne Rd [in 2004] with tries going in all over the place.
"It’s a special tournament, yes, but we have to be ourselves, that’s the key. Our mindset and emotional state is what I’m interested in, to see how we cope with it all. It will be the deciding factor.”
On that rests so much.