Expansive Scotland driven forward by Gregor Townsend's thirst for knowledge
‘I’ve watched Gregor from the time he was a kid, I’ve known him all his rugby life, and I never thought he’d become a rugby coach,” said Jim Telfer. “He always had this great rugby intelligence, but I thought he’d be an academic or go into business rather than into such a fundamentally unstable profession. But then he was always willing to back himself.”
Few men have a better long-term perspective on Scotland’s new coach, Gregor Townsend, than Telfer. Before becoming headmaster of Hawick High School, Telfer taught at Galashiels Academy, Townsend’s alma mater; as Melrose coach he plotted how to stymie Gala’s young prodigy; he coached Scotland’s 1999 Five Nations-winning side in which Townsend was the standout player; he coached on the triumphant 1997 Lions tour of South Africa which remains Townsend’s finest moment as a player.
“First and foremost, Gregor is a very intelligent bloke who understands how players tick and who knows the modern game,” says Telfer. “He’s relentlessly positive and can be stubborn, which made him a bit cavalier as a player, but which can be a strength as a coach. He played in a pivotal position so he knows how to run a team, and he’s a great communicator.”
Speak to any former team-mates or current players about Townsend and the subject of his intelligence is usually the first thing everyone mentions.
The affable 44-year-old’s ability to connect with players is usually not far behind though, while his ambition is also a recurrent theme.
“Gregor is a very ambitious guy and totally focused on being the best coach he can be,” says former Scotland and Lions captain Gavin Hastings. “We have a trait in Scotland where we think people should wait their turn, but that’s not Gregor’s way. He did an amazing job at Glasgow because he has such confidence in himself, which he communicates to players. For Gregor, coaching is about putting in place a structure that allows players to express themselves and because his personality has rubbed off on his players they feel they can go out there and play with freedom.”
Hastings believes that Townsend is ideally suited to the rigours of international rugby, where coaches get less time with players. “Gregor’s a very cerebral and experienced guy but he wears that intelligence lightly and is not intense like several Scotland coaches have been,” said Hastings, who likened Townsend to Ian McGeechan. “He won’t overcoach and he’ll encourage those players who have the necessary skills to have a go.”
Telfer praised Townsend’s predecessor Vern Cotter for developing an expansive Scottish style, and believes that Scotland’s new coach will build on that legacy. With the foundation already laid, Telfer says that Townsend was “very canny – he looked at this generation of players and knows that by 2019 he will have a squad of players at their peak and with fifty-plus caps each.”
Townsend has already said that he wants Scotland to play the fastest brand of Test rugby in the world, while his players notice subtle differences between Townsend’s Scotland and that of his predecessor.
“I loved Vern, he was brilliant,” said Scotland vice-captain Ryan Wilson, who played under Townsend for Glasgow and Cotter for the national team.
“Vern would go out with a plan and then change it halfway through training, whereas Gregor is meticulous with his planning. He’ll have everything down to the smallest detail. At Glasgow, Gregor was good at looking at other teams and picking up the smallest details; he’d have whole moves based on how an opponent moves or whatever. He’s clever in what he does.”
Townsend excelled in man-management at Glasgow, and Peter Wright believes this is a skill that’s transferrable to the international arena. “I always wondered whether Gregor had enough of the bad cop in him but he does, and his man-management is very good – it had to be to keep such a big squad happy at Glasgow,” says his former Scotland team-mate and the BBC Radio Scotland commentator. “He has that X-Factor, where he gets guys to play for him because he’s so easy-going and approachable. He gives players who just want to perform for him a structure and the freedom to try things, and they respond to that.
“Past Scotland coaches have tended to be very intense and quite prescriptive, and players hate that. Gregor picks guys with good rugby brains rather than simply going for athletic specimens as we’ve done in the past, and he’s happy if they play as Gregor once did, with more positives than negatives. That’s why he’ll be a success.”
All three men have a different take on Townsend. Telfer lauds a thirst for knowledge that saw him play in England, Australia, South Africa and France, and which has sparked a deep interest in motivational and technical techniques from the NFL and NBA. Wright’s assessment is based on personality traits: “humour, intelligence, empathy”.
For Hastings, a key reason why Saturday’s match against Samoa is virtually sold out – the first Murrayfield international against a Tier Two side ever to do so – goes deeper than simple excitement after the summer’s outstanding win over Australia. “In Gregor we’re the only home nation to have a home-grown coach and we should shout about that, because he’s one of us,” he says. “It’s difficult to explain how important that is.”