Expansive Scotland driven forward by Gregor Townsend's thirst for knowledge

‘I’ve watched Gregor from the time he was a kid, I’ve known him all his rugby life, and I never thought he’d become a rugby coach,” said Jim Telfer. “He always had this great rugby intelligence, but I thought he’d be an academic or go into business rather than into such a fundamentally unstable profession. But then he was always willing to back himself.”

Few men have a better long-term perspective on Scotland’s new coach, Gregor Townsend, than Telfer. Before becoming headmaster of Hawick High School, Telfer taught at Galashiels Academy, Townsend’s alma mater; as Melrose coach he plotted how to stymie Gala’s young prodigy; he coached Scotland’s 1999 Five Nations-winning side in which Townsend was the standout player; he coached on the triumphant 1997 Lions tour of South Africa which remains Townsend’s finest moment as a player.

“First and foremost, Gregor is a very intelligent bloke who understands how players tick and who knows the modern game,” says Telfer. “He’s relentlessly positive and can be stubborn, which made him a bit cavalier as a player, but which can be a strength as a coach. He played in a pivotal position so he knows how to run a team, and he’s a great communicator.”

Speak to any former team-mates or current players about Townsend and the subject of his intelligence is usually the first thing everyone mentions.

The affable 44-year-old’s ability to connect with players is usually not far behind though, while his ambition is also a recurrent theme.

Townsend playing for Scotland in 2001 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More