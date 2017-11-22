I expect Mitchell Starc to throw in a few bouncers to put England on back foot before going for a fuller ball

I have seen a fair bit of Starcy coming through the ranks, and it is quite funny that he looks up to me because I don’t feel that old. He has got a great arsenal. Mainly we have played the shorter formats together for Australia, and the first time I saw him bowl was in a one-day match against New South Wales but even then he looked to have his one-day game under control, with good bounce and a deadly yorker.

He was brought into Australia’s bowling group quite early and he liked to listen and learn. Our bond, as very attacking left-arm bowlers, was pretty special. We would sit at the back of the bus, chill and talk about the game. Coming into international cricket you feel you have to change to improve, but actually the best thing is to back yourself.

Early in his Test career he was struggling to find out what worked best for him, his strengths and weaknesses, so I tried to help him as much as I could but on an individual basis, because every bowler is different.

He is a down-to-earth and a relaxed sort of guy, until he steps over the line, and sometimes when he was young he would get frustrated when things weren’t working out, like in the first half of the Ashes series in England in 2015. He walked back to his mark with his head down and I had to tell him about that. But after Shane Warne had made some public comments about him in 2015 he really came out and performed.

With the new ball up front at the Gabba I expect he will go full, and for that reason he could go for runs. But I like the fact that he will bowl full because he then has more of a chance of taking wickets - especially if he bowls a few bouncers first to push the England batsmen back and set them up, before the fuller ball that follows.

