Expectant Slattery leads before Prague rain halts play

The second round of the Czech Masters will run into the weekend after rain halted play on Friday and leader Lee Slattery is in a rush.

Expectant father Lee Slattery made light of the abysmal conditions in Prague to shoot a 65 and climb to the top of the Czech Masters leaderboard before rain halted play.

The Englishman's card showed a seven-stroke improvement on his first-round effort and Zander Lombard was the only other player in the top 10 who got back to the clubhouse before the weather intervened.

Slattery, who sits on seven under, leads by one from Lombard's fellow South African Dylan Frittelli, who will resume on Saturday at the fifth, while overnight leader Callum Shinkwin gave back two shots through his opening five holes to drop three off the pace.

And the new leader has a better reason than most to get the job done and head home.

"My wife is seven days overdue now with our second baby," said the two-time European Tour winner. "I managed to stay home for two weeks because she was early with the first one, but I thought I would do the right thing and make sure I am there for the birth.

"Typically, she is late so it will be nice to get home and hopefully if she can hold off for another couple of days then that would be great and that would be a great present for me, that's bigger than any golf tournament."

Of the second rounds completed, Slattery's was the best by four strokes, with Frenchman Romain Langasque's 65 the closest to that mark.

Even the biggest names among the field struggled to tame the conditions, with Martin Kaymer signing for a 76, although Thomas Pieters (71) and Matt Fitzpatrick (72) did fare better than the German.

Round two is scheduled to resume at 7.30am local time on Saturday.