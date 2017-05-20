Rugby: Experience gives Saracens the edge - Kruis

For the eighth season in a row Saracens are into the Premiership semi-finals, experience George Kruis believes will be crucial.

George Kruis believes Saracens' wealth of experience will stand them in good stead for Saturday's Premiership semi-final trip to Exeter Chiefs.

Sarries have reached the play-offs for an eighth successive season and are aiming for a fourth title in that period this term.

Mark McCall's men have already picked up the European Champions Cup in 2016-17 and will repeat their double from last year with two more victories.

Exeter stand in their way in the semis first, though, in a repeat of last season's final but Kruis is confident of Saracens making it through to the 2017 showpiece at Twickenham on May 27.

"We've got here through the building of experience, it's the will and want to carry on improving each year," he told Saracens' official website.

"We've got an understanding that if you stay where you are the year before then you're going to get pipped so we just want to keep improving and pushing the boundaries of what we can do.

"I think it's going to be a big game, they've won eight on the bounce and they've got a very good home record as well and they're a very good team so it'll be a decent challenge for us.

"They've had a bit more time to prepare but we had the same situation last year and after having spoken about it as a group, we found it one of the tougher games of the season having to back it up.

"It's a really good position to be in where we can learn from last year and we've got that experience as well as knowing the challenges that a week like this brings."