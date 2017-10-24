An experience of a lifetime for 14 kids from the OSCAR Foundation as Juan Mata turns personal guide

In recent days, the story of a group of children aged between 10 and 14 getting a guided tour of Old Trafford by none other than Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been creating a buzz on social media.

Mata, Manchester United’s attacking midfielder, is a footballer first and foremost but unlike many of his contemporaries, the Spaniard is a living embodiment of the fact that football and education go hand in hand.

Armed with a degree in journalism from the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, the 29-year-old has also completed distance learning degrees in sports science, physical education and marketing.

It came as no surprise when Mata announced the launch of ‘Common Goal’ in August this year, an initiative to which he pledged one percent of his salary and requested his fellow professionals in the game to do the same.

The initiative aims at supporting football charities around the world that create an impact at the grassroots levels and within two months of its launch, the initiative has seen dozens of football stars including the likes of Mats Hummels and Giorgio Chiellini sign up to the pledge.

One such charity which will benefit from Mata’s noble initiative is the OSCAR (Organization for Social Change, Awareness and Responsibility) Foundation based in Mumbai.

Started in 2006 by Ashok Singh Rathod along with two other founding members, the foundation, through football, instils the value of education and empowers underprivileged children and youth with life skills to take responsibility of their community development.

Ashok set up the organisation ten years ago when he was only 18. An energetic, focused and inspiring role model, he now has over 3,000 boys and girls in the Oscar family, playing football and going to school.