Experienced Verdasco sends Zverev packing

Alexander Zverev's French Open came to an abrupt halt in the first round as he was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 by the experienced Fernando Verdasco on Tuesday.

Much was expected for Zverev following his victory over Novak Djokovic to secure the Internazionali BNL d'Italia title in Rome, a triumph that saw him climb into the top 10 for the first time.

A tricky draw against Verdasco was always going to pose the 20-year-old a tough challenge at Roland Garros, and it was one he was unable to overcome.

Their first-round clash began on Monday with both players winning a set before bad light stopped play, much to the ire of the fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Upon the resumption of their match it was Verdasco who enjoyed the atmosphere on Roland Garros' main court, the world number 37 taking the next two sets to seal a meeting with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Zverev was never out of the contest but he was let down by too many unforced errors, a problem that meant he struggled to build momentum and Verdasco took advantage.

Having secured the third set, Verdasco motored through the fourth to seal his win, Zverev smashing his racket in despair after he was broken for the first time.

And he succumbed again at 5-2 to bring his grand slam to a shuddering stop much earlier than many anticipated.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Verdasco bt Zverev [9] 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Verdasco - 23/49

Zverev - 27/50

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Verdasco - 0/5

Zverev - 8/5

BREAK POINTS WON

Verdasco - 8/20

Zverev - 5/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Verdasco - 70

Zverev - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Verdasco - 60/51

Zverev - 60/42

TOTAL POINTS

Verdasco - 132

Zverev - 123