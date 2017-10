The experts: A-League season predictions

It's that time of year again when we ask several football experts their thoughts on the upcoming A-League season.

Will Sydney FC defend their title? Can Milos Ninkovic win back-to-back Johnny Warren Medals?

The best minds in the business have spoken.

ADAM PEACOCK (FOX SPORTS)

Champion: Sydney FC

Premiers: Sydney FC

Runners up: Melbourne Victory

Wooden spoon: Wellington

Best player: Karim Matmour (Adelaide)

Golden boot: Oriol Riera (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Golden glove: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Best signing: Karim Matmour (Adelaide United)

Best young player: Daniel de Silva (Central Coast)

RAY GATT (THE AUSTRALIAN)

Champion: Western Sydney Wanderers

Premiers: Western Sydney Wanderers

Runners up: Melbourne Victory

Wooden spoon: Wellington

Best player: Adrian Mierzejewski (Sydney FC)

Golden boot: Oriol Riera (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Golden glove: Vedran Janjetovic (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Best signing: Adrian Mierzejewski (Sydney FC)

Best young player: Daniel de Silva (Central Coast)

AIDAN ORMOND (PERFORM GROUP/FFA MEDIA)

Champion: Western Sydney Wanderers

Premiers: Sydney FC

Runners up: Sydney FC

Wooden spoon: Hard to say

Best player: MIlos Ninkovic (Sydney)

Golden boot: Oriol Riera (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Golden glove: Vedran Janjetovic (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Best signing: Alvaro Cejudo (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Best young player: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City)

Sydney FC More