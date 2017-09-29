Explained: Why Man Utd's Anthony Martial was snubbed for France squad by Deschamps

The Bleus boss believes the forward is still in need of more minutes, despite catching the eye in recent domestic and European outings

Anthony Martial’s absence from the France squad amid a fine run of form at Manchester United has been explained by head coach Didier Deschamps.

The 21-year-old has been surprisingly overlooked in the latest Les Bleus selection set to take in World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

Martial has impressed for United of late, with his most recent outing seeing him contribute a goal and two assists in a Champions League victory over CSKA Moscow .

France boss Deschamps claims to be aware of the improvements being made, but feels the forward is still in need of more starts if he is to work his way back into the international fold.

"He’s a player who’s probably better when he starts than when he comes on," Deschamps told reporters on Friday. "A bit like [Arsenal striker Alexandre] Lacazette.

"All 24 players want to start. Anthony is much better, he’s decisive. The last game at CSKA highlights what he can do. He’s getting back to a good level. He’s more used by [Jose] Mourinho.

“He could have been in the squad. It’s a choice. He was there during the Euros, he went through a tough time, which he got over. I can only tell him to continue to make me think about him."

Martial has been overlooked despite France being without the services of fellow forward Ousmane Dembele – with the €105 million Barcelona winger currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

He would have hoped to be given the opportunity to fill that void, especially as Dimitri Payet and Kingsley Coman have been included by Deschamps.

The Marseille and Bayern Munich midfielders have not been as productive as Martial so far this season, but they will be given the chance to prove their worth in the colours of their country.