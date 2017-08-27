EXTRA TIME: African players react to Mayweather win over McGregor

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather extended his winning record to 50 unbeaten boxing bouts after a 10th round TKO win over UFC fighter, Conor McGregor on Sunday morning.
After nine rounds of a fiercely contested fight, the Money Man saw off the UFC Lightweight champion in the T-Mobile Arena.
And African stars including Mutiu Adepoju, Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan reacted to the fight and led tribute to the American who retired after the bout.
Class is permanent! Dear @FloydMayweather, I doff my hat 🎩👐 pic.twitter.com/KJexlxTA2N— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) August 27, 2017
TBE @FloydMayweather— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) August 27, 2017
Wake up guys! The other fight is finished, Today another one starts pic.twitter.com/TxLhliyekE— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) August 27, 2017