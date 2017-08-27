EXTRA TIME: African players react to Mayweather win over McGregor

Footballers across the continent had their say on the most anticipated boxing bout of the year that saw the undefeated boxer triumph over the UFC star

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather extended his winning record to 50 unbeaten boxing bouts after a 10th round TKO win over UFC fighter, Conor McGregor on Sunday morning.

After nine rounds of a fiercely contested fight, the Money Man saw off the UFC Lightweight champion in the T-Mobile Arena.

And African stars including Mutiu Adepoju, Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan reacted to the fight and led tribute to the American who retired after the bout.

Class is permanent! Dear @FloydMayweather, I doff my hat 🎩👐 pic.twitter.com/KJexlxTA2N — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) August 27, 2017