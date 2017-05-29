EXTRA TIME: Ahmed Musa to open Kano Sports Centre in June

The Super Eagles forward has taken a giant stride in developing grassroots sports and to promote the well being of people in Kano State

Leicester City ’s Ahmed Musa has announced that he will open a sports and fitness centre in Kano on June 15.

The Nigeria international disclosed that the multipurpose sports building that is located in his home state, Kano will be named after him as Ahmed Musa Sports and Fitness Centre.

The 24-year-old forward netted twice in 21 league games for the Craig Shakespeare’s side that finished 12th in the English topflight log.

How would you rate this humanitarian act by Ahmed Musa who has enjoyed quite a fair start to life in England?