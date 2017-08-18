EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town hail new captain Mosa Lebusa

The followers of the Urban Warriors are impressed that a player coming through the ranks has been rewarded as the new captain of the Cape Town club

From Ajax's list of Tweets and the interaction with fans you can notice that they've stepped up their game on social media for the new season.

Here's how the club unveiled Lebusa's promotion and how the supporters reacted on Twitter.

Menzo: Mosa Lebusa will captain the side this season, I asked him and he said Yes! He is an experienced member of the squad. #WeAreAjaxCT — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017

Mosa Lebusa to lead by example, read his first interview as #UrbanWarriors skipper here:



— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017

Captain my captain leads us warrior @ajaxcapetown — The Golden Child (@mfundolefteye) August 18, 2017

Great to see a youth graduate going on to captain the senior pro team — Cheese Boy (@ThulzMkosi) August 18, 2017

Congrats to Mosa Lebusa on being named The Urban Warriors captain. @ajaxcapetown — Lonwabo Busakwe (@LonwaboBusakwe) August 18, 2017

He's been with us since 2009, and now he is our captain.



He's been with us since 2009, and now he is our captain.

Join us in congratulating our leader for the 2017-18 season #UrbanWarriors — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017

Wishing Musa (The Captain) best of luck and fruitfulling season #WeAreAjaxCT — Thembelani Mathe (@bonguyise) August 18, 2017

| #UrbanWarriors, the wait is almost over!



We kick-off our #AbsaPrem campaign this Saturday.



20h15

: CT Stadium#WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/v2UhnuqV3G — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 16, 2017