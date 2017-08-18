EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town hail new captain Mosa Lebusa

From Ajax's list of Tweets and the interaction with fans you can notice that they've stepped up their game on social media for the new season.
Here's how the club unveiled Lebusa's promotion and how the supporters reacted on Twitter.
Menzo: Mosa Lebusa will captain the side this season, I asked him and he said Yes! He is an experienced member of the squad. #WeAreAjaxCT— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017
Mosa Lebusa to lead by example, read his first interview as #UrbanWarriors skipper here:— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017
Congratulations to Mosa Lebusa. #NewSkipper @ajaxcapetown— Teko Tintelo (@tekotintelo) August 18, 2017
Captain my captain leads us warrior @ajaxcapetown pic.twitter.com/o9AAksengZ— The Golden Child (@mfundolefteye) August 18, 2017
Great to see a youth graduate going on to captain the senior pro team— Cheese Boy (@ThulzMkosi) August 18, 2017
Congrats to Mosa Lebusa on being named The Urban Warriors captain. @ajaxcapetown pic.twitter.com/onupLstRV5— Lonwabo Busakwe (@LonwaboBusakwe) August 18, 2017
He's been with us since 2009, and now he is our captain.— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017
Wishing Musa (The Captain) best of luck and fruitfulling season #WeAreAjaxCT— Thembelani Mathe (@bonguyise) August 18, 2017
| #UrbanWarriors, the wait is almost over!— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 16, 2017
We kick-off our #AbsaPrem campaign this Saturday.
20h15
Menzo: Teams know how we play and Arrows will try to 'trap' us.— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017
They might come and press us, but I think they will play on the counter.
| That's it from Cape Town Stadium, see you tomorrow @AjaxCTFans #WeAreAjaxCT pic.twitter.com/4pNygEqFAu— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 18, 2017