EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town hail new captain Mosa Lebusa

The followers of the Urban Warriors are impressed that a player coming through the ranks has been rewarded as the new captain of the Cape Town club

From Ajax's list of Tweets and the interaction with fans you can notice that they've stepped up their game on social media for the new season.

Here's how the club unveiled Lebusa's promotion and how the supporters reacted on Twitter.

 

