EXTRA TIME: Amuneke joins Fifa legends for U17 World Cup

Ahead of the commencement of the youth competition, the former Nigeria international joined a host of football legends in the Asian country

Former Nigeria U17 and U20 coach, Emmanuel Amuneke is in India alongside four Fifa legends for the Fifa U17 World Cup which kicks off in less than a month.

The former Barcelona forward joins Marcel Desailly, Carlos Valderrama, Fernando Morientes and Jorge Campos in enjoying the culture and tradition of the South Asian country.

Defending champions, Nigeria will not be able to defend their title as they failed to reach the final round of Caf qualification round but Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Niger will represent Africa in the 2017 Fifa u17 World Cup which is slated to start on October 6.