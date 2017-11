Off the field of play, this is one of the reasons why the 31-year-old remains one of the best dancers in the football world

Asamoah Gyan has proved how good he is with his dancing steps in a video he shared on social media.

The Kayserispor forward danced to DJ Cuppy’s hit single titled Green Lights featuring Tekno while working out in the gym.

Gyan will aim to increase his goal tally against Trabzonspor on Saturday after opening his league goal account against Fenerbahce last weekend.