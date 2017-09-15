EXTRA TIME: Asamoah Gyang performs favourite Samini song

Should Samini consider a remix of this smash hit with the Kayserispor forward after his admirable live band performance?

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyang gave a beautiful live band rendition of one of his favourite songs, titled Gyae Shi by Ghanaian artiste Samini.

The 31-year-old forward declared his admiration for the track and gave his version with a well -orchestrated band.

The former Rennes and Sunderland forward has showed massive love for music with features in few music tracks including Odo Pa by Castro which won the Highlife Song of the Year in 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

Gyan is ruled out for three weeks after suffering a groin injury in the first leg of Ghana's World Cup qualifying game against Congo in Kumasi.

The forward remains the Black Stars’ all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 matches.