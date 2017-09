Can this inspire the 28-year-old to score more goals against Spurs on Wednesday night?

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is ready for Borussia Dortmund’s Uefa Champions League opening game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

BVB kick off their campaign against Mauricio Pochettino’s men in the Group H that has Real Madrid and APOEL.

And the Gabon international is fired up to make his mark in his first game at the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium tonight.