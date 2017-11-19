EXTRA TIME: Aurier, Drogba, Pogba, Gueye stand against slavery in Libya

The football stars took to social media to send special messages to victims of slavery in the north African country

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye have shown their solidarity against slavery in Libya.

Following a shocking footage of young African migrants being sold for as low as 400 dollars in slave markets in Libya.

Pogba displayed a solidarity gesture by crossing his wrists together after scoring his third Premier League goal of the season in the Red Devils’ 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United on Saturday.

While Drogba, Gueye and Aurier joined Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in sending powerful messages to the north African nation.