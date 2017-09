This time there were a few surprise selections in South Africa's squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers

There's no Dean Furman or Tokelo Rantie in the squad to face Burkina Faso.

After losing twice to Cape Verde the mood among the Bafana fans is very low, as you can see from the fan reaction to the naming of the squad.

So, the disappointment from the supporters may be more to do with their dashed hopes than the actual names on the list.