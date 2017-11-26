EXTRA TIME: Bakambu celebrates TP Mazembe’s Caf Confederation Cup triumph

The DR Congo international praised the Ravens for successfully defending their continental crown at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday

Villarreal talisman Cedric Bakambu has congratulated TP Mazembe for winning the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup title after defeating Supersport United 2-1 on aggregate.

The DR Congo outfit settled for a 0-0 draw against Matsatsantsa in Saturday’s second leg fixture after securing a first leg advantage at the Stade TP Mazembe, in Lubumbashi.

The five-time Caf Champions League winners made it two Confederation Cup crowns in a row, following a maiden triumph in 2016.

And Bakambu who has been impressive in the Spanish La Liga with 8 goals in 11 games this campaign, reserved special praises for Mirjalol Kasimov’s men.