EXTRA TIME: Baroka and Usain Bolt getting behind Oscarine Masuluke for Puskas Award

If you're on top of the table or the fastest man on the planet, then other clubs and football followers need to start listening to you

Baroka FC's on top of the Premier Soccer League table, and they're also building a campaign for South Africans to get behind Oscarine Masuluke.

After all Masuluke is their goalkeeper and it would be a massive honour for their player to win the Puskas Fifa Goal of the Year award. It's already an honour that Masuluke is named in the top three with Olivier Giroud of Arsenal and Venezuela's Deyna Castellanos.

Meanwhile, Olympic legend Usain Bolt has placed his vote for the South African.

"I’d vote for Oscarine Masuluke," Bolt told Fifa.

"For a goalkeeper to score an overhead kick in stoppage time like that is impressive."

The winner will be named on Monday, October 23. You can vote right here now.

#Baroka in Campaign for Oscarine Masuluke Puskas awards at the Mahlogedi School pic.twitter.com/i0MLVOxHmG — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) October 19, 2017

Final results: Oscarine Masuluke wins pic.twitter.com/yXZhVhBWsM — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) October 19, 2017