EXTRA TIME: #BaxterOut? - South Africa fans angry as Bafana again lose to Cape Verde

Baxter returned to the South African senior national team earlier this year after signing a long-term contract, but some fans already want him gone

Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia suffered a massive blow following their second successive defeat at the hands of Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Garry Rodrigues netted two brilliant goals in the second half, which were enough to take the Blue Sharks to second on the Group D log with two games to go. 

While a section of Bafana fans called for Stuart Baxter's exit after Friday's defeat in Praia, those calls grew louder as more fans joined the party, using #BaxterOut.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more