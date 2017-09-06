EXTRA TIME: #BaxterOut? - South Africa fans angry as Bafana again lose to Cape Verde

Baxter returned to the South African senior national team earlier this year after signing a long-term contract, but some fans already want him gone

Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia suffered a massive blow following their second successive defeat at the hands of Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Garry Rodrigues netted two brilliant goals in the second half, which were enough to take the Blue Sharks to second on the Group D log with two games to go.

While a section of Bafana fans called for Stuart Baxter's exit after Friday's defeat in Praia, those calls grew louder as more fans joined the party, using #BaxterOut.

Said it last week, will say it again, #BaxterOut — Anathi McG (@BucsBabe15) September 5, 2017

Bafana Bafana when they play friendly games VS When they play important games. #BaxterOut #WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/Zdzsg49jBP — Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Solomon_Madube) September 5, 2017