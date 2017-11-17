EXTRA TIME: Benni McCarthy's playing games to prepare for top of the PSL table clash

We have a real bumper list of fixtures over the next few days in South African football

There's not just the Telkom Knock Out Cup semi-finals this weekend. SuperSport United visit TP Mazembe in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Then Bidvest Wits take on Sundowns in the PSL. However there's the other matter of the top of the table clash, and who would've thought it's between Baroka FC and Cape Town City?

City coach Benni McCarthy looks rather relaxed for this encounter. Maybe he should've rubbed this attitude onto the South African national team players? Is that why Benni was so cool in the box?

Let's see if the Cape Town club can finish off Baroka in midweek.

Discussing Team Tactics vs Baroka wit my young Assistente Coach #Mateo pic.twitter.com/cgKK5vyQfV — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) November 16, 2017