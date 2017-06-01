EXTRA TIME: Benni McCarthy upset with false news about his death

South Africa's great legend, Benni McCarthy is alive and well, confirms the player himself after the fake news was created with poor taste lately

You can read McCarthy's disappointed response, as well as TV presenter Gershawn Coetzee's Tweet and how SA soccer fans reacted to the posts.

Even his former club Blackburn Rovers chipped in lately, and the striker recently posted a photograph of a restaurant meal that he very much enjoyed.

So, all's good with the McCarthy and Bafana Bafana family, apart from feeling 'disgusted' with the false rumours. Benni didn't mince his words either.

I'm very much alive my man,thanks for your concern.Don't pay attention to these bullshit and fake news that I'm dead. Evil mother_u_k_e_r_ — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) May 31, 2017

You know you a beeeg beeeg player if the Internet fakes your death! #Benniinthe18area #lekkerlekkerfishandchips — TS 15 (@tawrieqswagg) May 31, 2017