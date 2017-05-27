EXTRA TIME: The best SA football Tweets of the day

Daine Klate is amazed why Jeremy Brockie is not in the New Zealand squad for the Confederations Cup, and Brockie responds

In other standout Tweets Kermit Erasmus reflects on a poor season, but he doesn't look to be very poor from where he's standing... or sitting.

Then there's Mark Mayambela who shows us a literal side of what it means to be an Urban Warrior at Ajax Cape Town.

5fm radio and Delron Buckley joke about an unhealthy breakfast, seriously...

Its been a great season,thank you Lordas we close down the curtain of 2016/17..great gratitude to everyone pic.twitter.com/l82dammk2b — Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) May 27, 2017