EXTRA TIME: The best SA football Tweets of the day

In other standout Tweets Kermit Erasmus reflects on a poor season, but he doesn't look to be very poor from where he's standing... or sitting.
Then there's Mark Mayambela who shows us a literal side of what it means to be an Urban Warrior at Ajax Cape Town.
5fm radio and Delron Buckley joke about an unhealthy breakfast, seriously...
Its been a great season,thank you Lordas we close down the curtain of 2016/17..great gratitude to everyone pic.twitter.com/l82dammk2b— Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) May 27, 2017
Reflect!!!! pic.twitter.com/LC8cG9yx1V— Kermit Romeo Erasmus (@Erasmus_95) May 27, 2017
Thanks for the #microwavebreakfast @DelronB! Earlier on @CuppaJT pic.twitter.com/hOmu9kVwNW— 5FM (@5FM) May 27, 2017
@JRBrockie @Syanda_Nqobile @Boxall2 How can you not be in the Kiwi team? No ways mate— Daine Klate (@Klatey7) May 27, 2017
@Klatey7 @Syanda_Nqobile @Boxall2 Good question .— Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) May 27, 2017