EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits officially unveil Egyptian player Amr Gamal

The Clever Boys squad is looking strong with a new forward in their ranks

On Tuesday morning Bidvest Wits confirmed the signing of Amr Gamal on a one year loan deal from Al Ahly.

SIGNING ALERT: Egyptian striker Amr Gamal has joined us on a 1 year loan from Al Ahly. Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/BccbVCpX0I — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) August 22, 2017

Here's how South African football and fans reacted to the news when it was first confirmed and now on Twitter. The player himself also made a Tweet of his own, in response to new teammate James Keene.

@BidvestWits are hoping they would be able to register new signing Amr Gamal by the end of the week ahead of the #MTN8 semi @KayaFMSport — Busisiwe Mokwena (@BusisiweMokwena) August 22, 2017

Amr gamal good sighning @BidvestWits — Sïphëlëlë Ngwënyä™ (@King_Pesh) August 22, 2017

Champions League will never happen. But I am keen to see Amr Gamal in a wits shirt,, still crazy to think an Egyptian in PLS!! — Nick Flowers (@Nick_Thor_) August 14, 2017

Thanks my brother @28Jkeene — Amr Gamal (@9AmrGamal9) August 22, 2017