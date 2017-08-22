EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits officially unveil Egyptian player Amr Gamal

The Clever Boys squad is looking strong with a new forward in their ranks

On Tuesday morning Bidvest Wits confirmed the signing of Amr Gamal on a one year loan deal from Al Ahly.

 

 

Here's how South African football and fans reacted to the news when it was first confirmed and now on Twitter. The player himself also made a Tweet of his own, in response to new teammate James Keene.

 

 

 

 

 

 

