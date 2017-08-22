EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits officially unveil Egyptian player Amr Gamal

On Tuesday morning Bidvest Wits confirmed the signing of Amr Gamal on a one year loan deal from Al Ahly.
SIGNING ALERT: Egyptian striker Amr Gamal has joined us on a 1 year loan from Al Ahly. Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/BccbVCpX0I— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) August 22, 2017
Here's how South African football and fans reacted to the news when it was first confirmed and now on Twitter. The player himself also made a Tweet of his own, in response to new teammate James Keene.
