EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits striker James Keene trolls Arsenal

The Students forward is making fun of the Gunners on Twitter, and he's got Platinum Stars striker Henrico Botes to back him up

Looking ahead to Arsenal's Premier League game against West Brom on Monday night, Bidvest Wits forward James Keene has made a sly dig at the club.

The 31-year-old player is from England and has previously played for Portsmouth and Bournemouth. He should perhaps be looking at Bidvest Wits' own poor start to the season. Then again, they've just beaten Orlando Pirates and are looking up.

As for Arsenal, Keene would like to remind their fans that they're now a mid-table club. Is it too soon to call them that? The Gunners can set the record straight against West Brom. Then there's the Europa League to look forward to on Thursday.

Arsenal play West Brom tonight who are above them in the table Be an interesting game tonight. Score predictions?? #Arsenal #Westbrom — James keene (@28Jkeene) September 25, 2017

Yip,how things have changed...From Invincibles to this... Let's wait and see... — henrico botes (@_henna9) September 25, 2017