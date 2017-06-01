EXTRA TIME: Bloem Celtic release four players

The Bloemfontein club released the following statement after they barely survived in the Premier Soccer League for next season

As part of preparations for next season, Bloemfontein Celtic has officially announced the departure of Vuyisile Wana, Robert Sankara, Ayanda Dlamini and Moeketsi Mvula who have all been released by the team.

“We are earnestly looking to revamp the team and have released some players based on the recommendations of the technical team. We have subsequently added new players whose names will soon be announced once negotiations have been finalised by their respective teams. The past season was not only tumultuous but made us react promptly towards building a solid and competent squad for the 2017/2018 season,” quoted Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco when asked about the new developments at the team.

“It is the nature of the industry; unfortunately some players will leave, paving the way for the new signings. We genuinely appreciate the contribution made by the players in helping the team to avoid the axe and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. We value our supporters and it is important that we strengthen the team through proper restructuring” he concluded.