EXTRA TIME: Brown Ideye reveals intense workout routine

Could this be the forward’s agility, strength, and explosiveness in front of goal for his Chinese side and the Super Eagles?

Tianjin Teda forward Brown Ideye is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to stay in shape for his Chinese Super League side.

The Nigeria international threw a number of punches in the gym as he works his arse off in an intense workout routine.

Ideye who was covered in sweat as he lets off some steam on the heavy gym bag backed his social media post with some inspirational quotes.

The 28-year-old has scored four times in 14 league games for Tianjin Teda who are in the relegation zone with 16 points from 22 games.